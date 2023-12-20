Lawrence County city “eggcited” about new industry

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County city is “eggcited” about a new industry coming to town.

The Black Sheep Egg Company, located on South Memorial Drive, is expected to open in the next few weeks.

The company contracts with chicken farmers to clean, package, and ship eggs to various businesses.

The plant expects to process around one million eggs per day when the plant is fully operational.

Mayor Charles Snapp said industry growth is always a good thing for his city’s economy.

“They initially talked about 20 employees. Now they’re talking about more like 30 employees as they get kicked off,” Snapp explained.

He added the new plant is a testament of the industrial growth Walnut Ridge has seen in the past few years.

“Right now, basically every building that we have that is rentable as an industrial space is full,” Snapp stated.

Delta Regional Authority awarded the city a grant to wide roads around the plant, making it more accessible to semi-trucks.

