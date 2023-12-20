MEM expects 138,000 people to pass through TSA checkpoint for December holiday travel period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Approximately 138,000 people are expected to pass through the TSA checkpoint at Memphis International Airport (MEM) during the peak December holiday travel period, which runs from December 15 to January 2.

The peak days are expected to be Thursday, December 21, and Friday, December 22 with estimated throughputs of 8,500 and 8,900 respectively.

Passenger Travel Tips

MEM continues to strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport a minimum of two hours before their scheduled departure time . This is especially important for travelers with early morning flights between 4-7 a.m.

Prior to coming to the airport, passengers can also save time by checking in online via their airline’s website.

Passengers should check directly with their airlines to monitor schedules.

Airlines rather than the airport are responsible for all aspects of ticketing, scheduling, gate operations and baggage handling. Check with your airline if you have questions about these subjects.

MEM parking lots are likely to reach capacity during peak travel days. When this occurs, additional signage will be added, and additional parking staff will help direct drivers to available parking spots and overflow lots.

For convenience, drivers parking in the overflow lot may want to drop off luggage and other passengers at the terminal before parking.

Shuttles are operating between the overflow parking lots and the terminal.

New parking rates went into effect on November 1:

Short-term Garage Long-term Garage Economy Garage Blue/Yellow Lots 0-30 min. Free Free Free N/A After 30 min. $4/hour $4/hour No hourly rate No hourly rate 24-hour daily max $24 $15 $9 $9

The Wise Omega Bodega now open at MEM

Passengers can now enjoy Wiseacre Brewing Company beers for the first time at Wise Omega Bodega, a new bar at MEM located between gates 21 and 23. The new 17-seat location serves several of Memphis’ most popular craft beers on draft. The Wise Omega Bodega also has a full bar, serving wine along with a variety of spirits for travelers to enjoy neat, on the rocks, or in an expertly crafted cocktail.

Corky’s BBQ available at Memphis Made, Grizz Grill

A staple of Memphis BBQ culture since 1984, Corky’s BBQ is a beloved institution in our community. Passengers at MEM can now enjoy all of the best that Corky’s has to offer, including ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken, nachos, coleslaw and BBQ beans! Made onsite, Corky’s menu items are available now at Grizz Grill and Memphis Made.

Music at MEM

Live music will be featured at MEM this week:

Tuesday, December 19: Flamenco Memphis

Wednesday, December 20: Adajyo

Thursday, December 21: Tennessee Mass Choir

In addition, MEM has partnered with Memphis Music Export to create a holiday overhead music playlist that features Memphis artists.

Therapy Dogs

West Tennessee Therapy Dogs Keys and Trooper will be at MEM at 9 a.m. on December 21 to greet and interact with passengers.

TSA

TSA uses Computed Tomography (CT) equipment at MEM. With the improved security capabilities of CT equipment at the MEM checkpoints, passengers can leave their laptop computers, electronic devices and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags for screening.

All items must fit into the grey divesting bins. The height of the item must not exceed the CT tunnel height. Nothing can be placed directly on the moving belts. All oversized bags must be checked at the airline ticket counters. Bin dimensions are as follows:

Width: 19.5 inches

Length: 24.5 inches

CT Tunnel Height: 16.5 inches

Passengers must place every carry-on item, including bags, into a bin for screening. Light items should be placed at the bottom of the bin to avoid anything falling out into the tunnel and causing an unnecessary bag jam.

Passengers are also reminded to bring a maximum of one carry-on bag and one personal item through security screening.

Travelers are encouraged to examine carry-on luggage to ensure no prohibited items are contained within, and review the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA’s) list of prohibited items

Firearms in carry-on bags are prohibited by federal law. Firearms can be transported in checked baggage if they are properly declared to the airline and packed in accordance with TSA guidelines.

TSA Media Event: December 21

TSA will be in the B ticketing lobby at 10 am to provide travel tips and additional information about prohibited items.

Additional Links

