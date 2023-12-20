Searcy’s master plan totaled at $93 million

Football Friday Night
Searcy master plan estimated at $93 million(KARK)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Searcy’s master plan, if passed, would reportedly cost $93 million.

According to our content partner, KARK, the city has gathered feedback on the plan for the past two years, and in the past month, the city council approved two ordinances that will be on the ballot.

The first one is for a 20-year, half-cent sales and use tax primarily for a new community center.

The second would allow a $13.9 million bond to be taken and used on an outdoor aquatics center and improvements to Riverside Park. This would be paid for through the Advertising and Promotion tax.

Voters will decide on the plan in the March 5 election.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

