Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative leave

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy is off the job while state police investigate allegations he assaulted his wife.

Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said Wednesday the deputy was placed on administrative leave after his wife reported the alleged abuse.

Based on the allegations, the sheriff asked Arkansas State Police to investigate.

Long did not identify the deputy.

The sheriff added that while all should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, he must ensure that all ethical measures are taken.

“After being sworn in as your sheriff, I vowed to make the proper changes necessary to ensure a better department and bring a new standard of transparency and law enforcement to Stone County,” Long said. “This standard includes employee accountability, where those responsible are held accountable for their actions whether it be on or off duty.”

Long said he would not release any other details until ASP concluded its investigation.

