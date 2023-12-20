Young children caught taking package from woman’s doorstep

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The holiday season is known for many joyful things, but it’s also a season where mail theft and porch pirates are rampant.

According to our content partner KARK, that is exactly what one woman experienced in Little Rock.

Brianna Young said on Wednesday, she had a Christmas gift delivered to her home.

Less than an hour later, she watched on her doorbell camera as it was taken by two young children.

“I felt helpless as well because I was at work and my husband was at work too so there was nothing we could do,” she said.

As the children were walking away with her package, Young said the doorbell camera alerted them that they were being recorded and they dropped the package.

Young said a woman who experienced something similar had called the police. Soon after, she said officers with the Little Rock Police Department arrived and placed her package back on her doorstep.

Young said she is not looking to press any charges, but urges everyone to teach their children right from wrong.

