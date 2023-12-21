Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas football signs 24 players to 2024 recruiting class

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Razorback football signed 24 players Wednesday to their 2024 recruiting class.

Five of the signees hail from the Natural State. Harding Academy All-State linebacker Wyatt Simmons put pen to paper this morning. He was key to the Wildcats perfect season.

Benton All-State running back Braylen Russell is officially a Razorback. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins, Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown, and Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham also signed today.

Head coach Sam Pittman reflected on the recruiting class so far in his Signing Day press conference. “Overall I thought it was an outstanding day for the Hogs,” Pittman said. “More importantly, we’re heading in the right direction at quarterback. I’m talking about both of them. And we’re heading in the right direction on the O-Line. I’m talking about high school and transfers. And we’re not done yet. But those were two big keys areas that we wanted to try and address in recruiting and we did. We got some work to do, I think we have 8 scholarships left. We’ve got to be right because I think we have only 10 visits left.”

You can view the entire recruiting class here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews working the scene of a rollover crash.
Crews respond to rollover crash
Arkansas State Police have identified a man who died Tuesday when his car crashed during a...
ASP identifies suspect killed in 140 mph chase
A judge found probable cause on Monday, Dec. 18 to charge Breyanna Erin Hatcher, 30, with...
Woman accused of throwing child against stairs
Officers contacted the store manager, who said the total value of the stolen items was $5,453.
3 accused of stealing over $5,000 of items from game store
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving a Monday night shooting.
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones and S Justin Parks following 12/20 practice in Montgomery
Arkansas State football signs 20 players on first day of Early Signing Period
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 12/20/23 Signing Day zoom press conference
Red Wolves Raw: Camellia Bowl Press Conference at Alley Bar in Montgomery