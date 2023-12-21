Arkansas football signs 24 players to 2024 recruiting class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Razorback football signed 24 players Wednesday to their 2024 recruiting class.

Five of the signees hail from the Natural State. Harding Academy All-State linebacker Wyatt Simmons put pen to paper this morning. He was key to the Wildcats perfect season.

Benton All-State running back Braylen Russell is officially a Razorback. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins, Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown, and Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham also signed today.

Head coach Sam Pittman reflected on the recruiting class so far in his Signing Day press conference. “Overall I thought it was an outstanding day for the Hogs,” Pittman said. “More importantly, we’re heading in the right direction at quarterback. I’m talking about both of them. And we’re heading in the right direction on the O-Line. I’m talking about high school and transfers. And we’re not done yet. But those were two big keys areas that we wanted to try and address in recruiting and we did. We got some work to do, I think we have 8 scholarships left. We’ve got to be right because I think we have only 10 visits left.”

You can view the entire recruiting class here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.