Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas joins other regulators to target global investment fraud scheme

The Arkansas Securities Department announced that it is joining with other U.S. and Canadian...
The Arkansas Securities Department announced that it is joining with other U.S. and Canadian regulators to target a global investment fraud scheme.(KATV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - The Arkansas Securities Department announced that it is joining with other U.S. and Canadian regulators to target a global investment fraud scheme.

According to our content partner KATV, the department joined a cease-and-desist order in November to end the ongoing scheme by GS Partners Global as well as other companies accused of threatening public harm to Arkansans.

Following an investigation that began in October, the department determined that GS Partners, Swiss Valorem Bank, and Josip Heit, CEO and Chairman of the GS Partners boards, offered and sold unregistered, fraudulent securities in the form of “metacertificates.”

These “metacertificates” were reportedly tied to digital assets such as cryptocurrency, violating Arkansas securities laws.

GS Partners and Swiss Valorem Bank have recently taken down their websites in response to the investigations. GS Partners also said it was halting operations in 10 states including Arkansas that have filed cease and desist orders.

The Securities Department said GS Partners has until Sunday, Dec. 22 to request a hearing for the cease-and-desist order. Otherwise, the order will simply go into effect.

For more on this story, visit KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified a man who died Tuesday when his car crashed during a...
ASP identifies suspect killed in 140 mph chase
Multiple crews working the scene of a rollover crash.
Crews respond to rollover crash
A judge found probable cause on Monday, Dec. 18 to charge Breyanna Erin Hatcher, 30, with...
Woman accused of throwing child against stairs
A community helped raise over $20,000 to bring a family back home from Texas.
Community raises over $20,000 to bring back a Paragould woman from Texas hospital
Officers contacted the store manager, who said the total value of the stolen items was $5,453.
3 accused of stealing over $5,000 of items from game store

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Transportation and law enforcement officials are reminding drivers...
ARDOT reminding motorists of left land drivng law
The judge said he’ll dismiss the lawsuit in 30 days if Griffin doesn’t reach an agreement with...
Judge threatens to dismiss lawsuit from Arkansas attorney general in prisons dispute
A trial date has been set for the Woodruff County Clerk charged with tampering with physical...
Court dates set for county clerk accused of tampering with evidence in husband’s fatal shooting
Arkansas football signs 24 players to 2024 recruiting class