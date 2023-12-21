Arkansas joins other regulators to target global investment fraud scheme

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - The Arkansas Securities Department announced that it is joining with other U.S. and Canadian regulators to target a global investment fraud scheme.

According to our content partner KATV, the department joined a cease-and-desist order in November to end the ongoing scheme by GS Partners Global as well as other companies accused of threatening public harm to Arkansans.

Following an investigation that began in October, the department determined that GS Partners, Swiss Valorem Bank, and Josip Heit, CEO and Chairman of the GS Partners boards, offered and sold unregistered, fraudulent securities in the form of “metacertificates.”

These “metacertificates” were reportedly tied to digital assets such as cryptocurrency, violating Arkansas securities laws.

GS Partners and Swiss Valorem Bank have recently taken down their websites in response to the investigations. GS Partners also said it was halting operations in 10 states including Arkansas that have filed cease and desist orders.

The Securities Department said GS Partners has until Sunday, Dec. 22 to request a hearing for the cease-and-desist order. Otherwise, the order will simply go into effect.

For more on this story, visit KATV’s website.

