Arkansas State football signs 20 players on first day of Early Signing Period

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones announced Wednesday the Red Wolves have added 20 players from eight different states to its 2024 recruiting class that is currently ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference by at least one of the primary recruiting web sites, including Rivals.

Coming off back-to-back No. 1-ranked classes in the Sun Belt Conference, A-State has a school-record 19 signees rated as 3-star recruits by 247Sports. The class includes the first ESPN300 recruit in program history and four additions who are slated to be available for the Red Wolves’ 2024 spring camp.

Arkansas State’s 2024 class ranks as high as 75th by the major recruiting web sites, currently giving the Red Wolves three consecutive classes that rank in the top five in school history.

“Today was a good day balancing bowl preparation with National Signing Day,” Jones said. “Early signing day has become the major signing day. I thought our staff did an amazing job addressing a lot of needs, and I will emphasize that we are not done yet as we will have more to come.

“We were able to sign 20 high school seniors today and it is a very balanced class with 10 on offense and 10 on defense. We filled some important program needs at every single position and we are still going to continue to evaluate players and add to this class. We still need to correct some deficiencies in our program that we will address through the transfer portal and the second high school signing period as well.”

The current class includes 10 offensive and 10 defensive players, including three linemen on each side of the ball. A-State added four cornerbacks and three wide receivers, but inked at least one player at every offensive and defense position.

A-State signed six players from Texas and four from Alabama. The Red Wolves added three players from Georgia, two from Arkansas, two from Florida and one each from Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

2024 Arkansas State Football Recruiting Class (Early Signing Period)

  • Brandon Barnes: 6-1, 165, Fr., S, Dallas, Texas (Skyline HS)
  • Royce Baucom: 6-5, 310, Fr., OL, Guntersville, Ala. (Guntersville HS)
  • Jaylen Boardley: 6-0, 190, Fr., RB, Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove HS)*
  • Chase Bogle: 6-2, 205, Fr., LB, Lucas, Texas (Lovejoy HS)
  • Jabari Bush: 6-4, 200, Fr., TE, Katy, Texas (Paetow HS)
  • Drew Collins: 6-4, 235, Fr., DE, Adamsville, Ala. (Minor HS)*
  • Josh Flowers: 6-3, 210, Fr., QB, Mobile, Ala. (Baker HS)*
  • Trason Hunt: 6-5, 275, Fr., OL, Bentonville, Ark. (Bentonville HS)
  • Braden Jackson: 6-0, 180, Fr., CB, Gulf Shores, Ala. (Gulf Shores HS)
  • Alex Martin: 6-2, 305, Fr., DT, Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview HS)
  • David Moore: 5-11, 170, Fr., CB, Fort Worth, Texas (North Crowley HS)
  • Kemari Nix: 6-1, 195, Fr., S, Kennesaw, Ga. (Kell HS)
  • Baker North: 6-3, 315, Fr., OL, Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege HS)
  • Montez Redding: 6-2, 180, Fr., WR, Jonesboro, Ga. (Jonesboro HS)
  • Jayvion Showers: 6-2, 170, Fr., WR, Pensacola, Fla. (Pensacola Catholic HS)
  • Devin Spencer: 5-8, 170, Fr., RB, Riverview, Fla. (Summer HS)
  • Josh Stone: 6-0, 171, Fr., CB, Atlanta, Ga. (Carver HS)*
  • Kiandre Terry: 6-0, 170, Fr., WR, Byram, Miss. (Jackson Academy)
  • Obi Udom: 6-3, 235, Fr., DT, Frisco, Texas (Heritage HS)
  • Kyle Williams: 6-0, 172, Fr., DB, Slidell, La. (Northshore HS)

*Available to participate in A-State’s 2024 spring camp (4)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

