Arkansas State men's basketball falls at Belmont

In a back-and-forth affair, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team dropped a hard-fought 74-70 decision to Belmont inside the Curb Event Center.

A-State (4-8) overcame an 8-point second-half deficit to take the lead with 4 1/2 minutes remaining, but the Bruins (9-4) converted at the foul line down the stretch to go into the holiday break with the win.

The Red Wolves owned a 43-38 lead at the half and shot 46.9 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, but were limited to 33.3 percent in the second half while Belmont forced 15 turnovers in the contest. As a whole, the Scarlet and Black shot 40.0 percent (26-65) from the floor and 30.8 percent (12-39) from the perimeter while holding a 44-31 rebounding margin, including 14-4 offensively.

Dyondre Dominguez led A-State with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, to go along with eight rebounds. Derrian Ford added 11 points with three treys, while Izaiyah Nelson dropped 10 points and a team-high nine boards – his fourth straight game scoring in double figures. Off the bench, Julian Lual scored nine points with five rebounds and five assists without a turnover.

Belmont hit 5 of its first 8 shots but A-State overcame the early deficit, taking its first lead of the night with 11:17 to go in the half on back-to-back treys by Zane Butler and Avery Felts to make it 24-19.

The Red Wolves connected on 7-of-17 from beyond the arc in the opening half, including a pair by Dominguez, who scored 10 points in the period. The Providence, Rhode Island, native buried a trey with 2:24 remaining in the half to make it 40-32 and force a Bruin timeout. A-State, which out-rebounded BU 22-15 in the half, owned a 43-38 lead at intermission.

A-State surged out of the break with an 8-2 run to take a 51-40 lead, but the hosts answered with an 11-0 run to bring it even at 51 on a layup by Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who matched Malik Dia with a team-high 18 points. Belmont’s lead grew to as much as 8, but Lual capped a 9-0 run with a layup to put the Red Wolves back ahead 66-65.

A pair of Dia free throws put the Bruins ahead one more time with 4:28 to go, then a jumper by Cade Tyson put the count at 69-66 with 2:24 left. A-State pulled within a score twice more, but Belmont hit 5-of-6 at the charity stripe in the final minute to come away with the win.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns to action Saturday, Dec. 30, with its Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia State. Tip-off against the Panthers inside the GSU Convocation Center in Atlanta is slated for 1 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus while the radio broadcast can be heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network as well as the A-State Athletics mobile app.

