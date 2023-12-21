Bicyclist hit and killed

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A St. Francis man died Wednesday night when an SUV hit the bicycle he was riding.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:50 p.m. Dec. 20 on U.S. Highway 62, four miles west of Campbell.

Shawn T. Cornman, 35, was eastbound when a 2019 Dodge Journey driven by 28-year-old Brittney M. Counts of Piggott struck the rear of his bicycle.

Dunklin County Coroner James Powell pronounced Cornman dead at the scene at 6:57 p.m.

