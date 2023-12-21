Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Bicyclist hit and killed

A St. Francis man died Wednesday night when an SUV hit the bicycle he was riding.
A St. Francis man died Wednesday night when an SUV hit the bicycle he was riding.(Gray News)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A St. Francis man died Wednesday night when an SUV hit the bicycle he was riding.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:50 p.m. Dec. 20 on U.S. Highway 62, four miles west of Campbell.

Shawn T. Cornman, 35, was eastbound when a 2019 Dodge Journey driven by 28-year-old Brittney M. Counts of Piggott struck the rear of his bicycle.

Dunklin County Coroner James Powell pronounced Cornman dead at the scene at 6:57 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A community helped raise over $20,000 to bring a family back home from Texas.
Community raises over $20,000 to bring back a Paragould woman from Texas hospital
Arkansas State Police have identified a man who died Tuesday when his car crashed during a...
ASP identifies suspect killed in 140 mph chase
District Court Judge Lance Wright found probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Diana Elaine...
Mom pleads not guilty in baby’s death in RV fire
A sheriff’s deputy is off the job while state police investigate allegations he assaulted his...
Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative leave
Rachel Anderson, a former senior video analyst at the Jonesboro Police Department, filed a...
Judge recuses self from lawsuit following controversial firing of Jonesboro Police employee

Latest News

People in one Northeast Arkansas community are pitching a fit after they said they caught...
Postmaster accused of pitching packages on porches
People in one Northeast Arkansas community are pitching a fit after they said they caught...
Postmaster accused of pitching packages on porches
District Court Judge Lance Wright found probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Diana Elaine...
Mom pleads not guilty in baby’s death in RV fire
A trial date has been set for the Woodruff County Clerk charged with tampering with physical...
Court dates set for county clerk accused of tampering with evidence in husband’s fatal shooting