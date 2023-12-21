Football Friday Night
Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener

A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his gardener at least half of his roughly $13 billion fortune.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - A descendant of Europe’s richest family is reportedly planning to leave his gardener at least half of his roughly $13 billion fortune.

Nicolas Puech, 80, is a fifth-generation descendant of the founder of French luxury goods company Hermès.

He wants to cancel a contract that would bequeath his fortune to the Isocrates Foundation, which he founded, and instead make his employee a legal heir.

Swiss newspapers Tribune de Genève and 24 Heures reported the news earlier this month.

The inheritance contract reportedly provides for Puech’s shares in Hermès to be left to the foundation.

That is unless he becomes a father. In that case, his child would be entitled to a part of the inheritance, and at least 50% if he has a son.

The Isocrates Foundation is contesting Puech’s plan to cut ties.

The Hermès family is reportedly the world’s third wealthiest. Puech is said to own 5.7% of the company.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

