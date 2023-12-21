City warns drivers of reduced speed limit on highway
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Pleasant Plains is making sure drivers are aware of changes to speed limits in town.
A portion of Highway 167 in the area recently had its speed limit reduced to 50 miles per hour
Pleasant Plains Mayor Kenneth Burns said in a social media post that the city attempted to get a traffic light for the area, but settled for a speed zone instead.
Burns added the new speed zone will be strictly enforced.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.