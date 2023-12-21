Football Friday Night
City warns drivers of reduced speed limit on highway

The city of Pleasant Plains is making sure drivers are aware of changes to speed limits in town.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Pleasant Plains is making sure drivers are aware of changes to speed limits in town.

A portion of Highway 167 in the area recently had its speed limit reduced to 50 miles per hour

Pleasant Plains Mayor Kenneth Burns said in a social media post that the city attempted to get a traffic light for the area, but settled for a speed zone instead.

Burns added the new speed zone will be strictly enforced.

Thanks to State Representative Shad Pearce and ARDOT for finally making this possible! We couldn’t get a stoplight but we did get a speed zone. This will be strictly enforced. Mayor Burns

Posted by City Of Pleasant Plains on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

