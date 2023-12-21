City warns drivers of reduced speed limit on highway

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Pleasant Plains is making sure drivers are aware of changes to speed limits in town.

A portion of Highway 167 in the area recently had its speed limit reduced to 50 miles per hour

Pleasant Plains Mayor Kenneth Burns said in a social media post that the city attempted to get a traffic light for the area, but settled for a speed zone instead.

Burns added the new speed zone will be strictly enforced.

Thanks to State Representative Shad Pearce and ARDOT for finally making this possible! We couldn’t get a stoplight but we did get a speed zone. This will be strictly enforced. Mayor Burns Posted by City Of Pleasant Plains on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.