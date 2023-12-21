Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A community helped raise over $20,000 to bring a family back home from Texas.
Community raises over $20,000 to bring back a Paragould woman from Texas hospital
Arkansas State Police have identified a man who died Tuesday when his car crashed during a...
ASP identifies suspect killed in 140 mph chase
District Court Judge Lance Wright found probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Diana Elaine...
Mom pleads not guilty in baby’s death in RV fire
A sheriff’s deputy is off the job while state police investigate allegations he assaulted his...
Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative leave
Rachel Anderson, a former senior video analyst at the Jonesboro Police Department, filed a...
Judge recuses self from lawsuit following controversial firing of Jonesboro Police employee

Latest News

The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
The Social Security Administration is reportedly wanting an Alabama man to repay nearly...
‘This is a mistake’: Social Security demanding man repay $92,000 in overpayments
FILE - Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game in...
Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan