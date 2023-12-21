Dec. 21 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a chilly morning; it’s not as cold as it has been.

Clouds have moved in, but it will still be a little bit before the rain returns.

I’m going with temperatures in the mid-50s today across Region 8.

Light showers are possible tonight over the Ozarks.

We will warm into the 60s by the weekend as rain chances start to increase.

Our best chance for rain will be Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning.

1-2″of rainfall is possible with some rumbles of thunder.

Cooler temperatures will move in next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Jonesboro Fire Department is accepting applications for its inaugural Citizens Fire Academy.

The city of Trumann received a $499,000 grant to assist in building a walking and biking trail that could span over three miles.

A Craighead County man is outraged after he said their packages were thrown on camera by their mail carrier.

Arkansas is one of the top 9 states for disenrolling people from Medicaid.

A Missouri homeless advocacy group celebrates a decision by the state supreme court and has a warning if legislators try again.

A sheriff’s deputy is off the job while state police investigate allegations he assaulted his wife.

A trial date has been set for the Woodruff County Clerk charged with tampering with physical evidence in the 2022 shooting death of her husband.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

