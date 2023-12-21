Football Friday Night
Harrisburg group receives $500,000 grant for workforce development

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas group received a grant from the Biden Administration for workforce development.

On Wednesday, a news release announced that Working for Southeast Arkansas, led by The Alliance for Rural Impact, which is based out of Harrisburg, was one of the 24 recipients of the Recompete Strategy Development Grant.

“This is an East Arkansas win for workforce development,” said Jamie Wright, executive director of the Alliance for Rural Impact.

The $500,000 grant will help the organization complete the work it started in counties like Phillips, Arkansas, Monroe, and Prairie Counties.

“We are going to be doing a comprehensive regional strategy and we’re going to be doing things such as identifying and implementing outreach to all the affected populations with a lens that focuses on the historically underserved populations,” she said.

Although the focus of the grant is on the southeastern counties, Wright said the impact would be felt across Eastern Arkansas.

The grant will be a two-year grant.

