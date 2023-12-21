Football Friday Night
Jonesboro Fire Department accepting applications for inaugural Citizen’s Fire Academy

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is accepting applications for its inaugural Citizens Fire Academy.

“Our guys are really excited,” said Marty Hamrick, Jonesboro Fire Chief.

Hamrick said the department saw the success of the Jonesboro Police Department and wanted to do their version of it.

Over nine weeks, Hamrick said citizens will learn different aspects of the department.

“There’s still a lot of people that don’t realize why we show up with an ambulance. They don’t realize that we provide EMT services as well ahead of ambulances to start those life-saving measures,” he said.

Hamrick said he wants the public to better understand a firefighter’s day-to-day operations, from business inspections to smoke alarm installations.

Those in the class will also learn about the more active part of the job, like fighting fires and rescues.

Hamrick said many skills they will teach residents can also help them in real-life scenarios.

“We hope to get some basic skills, basic first aid there are things you can do if you’re the first on the scene of a car wreck or if you have a problem happen,” he said.

The nine-week course will begin on March 4, 2024.

The application for the Jonesboro Citizens Fire Academy can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

