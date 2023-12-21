Football Friday Night
Missouri added to ‘Trans Youth Emergency Project’ amid treatment bans

Program offers resources, information for families to access out-of-state care
Families of transgender youth in Missouri now have access to a network of resources for accessing health-care treatments which have been banned in the state
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Families of transgender youth in Missouri now have access to a network of resources for accessing health-care treatments which have been banned in the state.

The Campaign For Southern Equality organizes the Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project, and added Missouri as its latest participant in the initiative.

The addition is in response to a law passed in 2023 which restricts gender affirming health care treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapies for those under the age of 18.

“This [program] gives parents, whether they have a financial need, or just someone that they can talk to, help in navigating how they might get access to care for their child outside of the state of Missouri, so that they can continue care or so that they can begin care,” said Katy Erker-Lynch, executive director of PROMO, one of the project’s partnering organizations.

“It’s really complicated and people are scared, and people need support,” Erker-Lynch said.

The program also offers $500 grants for families to cover the costs of securing the treatments not offered in Missouri.

The health care ban includes a grandfather clause for minors who were already undergoing treatment, and an expiration date placed on the ban which is set for August 2027.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, is sponsoring a bill to remove that expiration date, which would make the ban permanent.

“Kids go through a lot of different stages in life,” Hoskins said. “I think that these kids need love and compassion, not a doctor’s prescription to mutilate their bodies.”

Treatment with puberty blockers and/or hormone therapies are considered valid treatment options by the National Institutes of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, sponsored the bill that banned gender affirming care for minors, which also prohibited any MoHealthNet reimbursement for such treatments at any age.

“Those who travel outside of the state are no longer within the bounds of the protections of SB 49, as the bill only applies to medical providers within Missouri,” Moon said in a statement to the bureau. “I do not support this Campaign for Southern Equality mission. However, as long as they don’t use or receive any public/state funds, they are not in violation of SB 49.”

