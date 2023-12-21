Football Friday Night
Postmaster accused of pitching packages on porches

People in one Northeast Arkansas community are pitching a fit after they said they caught their local postmaster pitching packages onto their porches.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Michael Wright said his wife ordered picture frames as Christmas presents for their grandchildren.

When the frames arrived, instead of placing them down on the porch, Wright said video showed a woman he claims is the Lake City postmaster throwing the box onto the ground.

Since he shared his video on social media, others have come forward with their own doorbell camera video showing the same woman tossing their packages. In several cases, the items inside were broken.

Some residents said they have filed complaints with the U.S. Postal Service.

K8 News reached out to the USPS for comment and received the following statement:

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide excellent service. This includes the proper handling and delivery of packages. In this specific instance, a claim of a mishandled package has been made; however, at this time, we are unable to verify the claims. Please know that if such actions occurred, this reported behavior would not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce. The Postal Service takes the concerns of our customers very seriously, and local management will research the matter once more information becomes available.”

U.S. Postal Service

Those wishing to file complaints about mail delivery can contact the USPS Office of Inspector General by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

