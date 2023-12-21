Street crews clearing leaves from roads to prevent flooding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have been outside, then you may notice leaves covering the ground and blowing in the wind.

These leaves can sometimes end up in the drain, leading to some flooding problems.

The nice weather leads many outside to rake or leaf blow the pesky leaves into the street, which may not be the best way to get rid of them.

“Not blowing it out in the street for us to pick up if they would just bag them up or mulch them up, it would help tremendously,” said Steve Tippit with the Jonesboro Streets Department.

Steve Tippit has worked with the streets department for over 30 years. He said rain this time of year could easily back up a drain.

This is why crews will be out working the street sweeper as the weekend rain chances approach.

“We are hitting all our major spots and getting it all cleaned up the best we can, and we have crews that will come in and stop any drain that might be a struggle,” said Tippit.

Tippit said crews must use shovels and pitchforks to clear drains before they become completely clogged. If this occurs more manpower and machinery will be needed.

“They can get into the pipes and stick crossways and clog the system plum up and we will have to use a high-power jet sprayer to get them opened back up and draining,” Tippit added.

Most problems do occur in residential areas, but due to the age and drainage capacity, there have been some minor problems downtown.

“Leaf zones as we call them will be the old part of town in the Candlewood edition and places like that,” said Tippit

