Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Street crews clearing leaves from roads to prevent flooding

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have been outside, then you may notice leaves covering the ground and blowing in the wind.

These leaves can sometimes end up in the drain, leading to some flooding problems.

The nice weather leads many outside to rake or leaf blow the pesky leaves into the street, which may not be the best way to get rid of them.

“Not blowing it out in the street for us to pick up if they would just bag them up or mulch them up, it would help tremendously,” said Steve Tippit with the Jonesboro Streets Department.

Steve Tippit has worked with the streets department for over 30 years. He said rain this time of year could easily back up a drain.

This is why crews will be out working the street sweeper as the weekend rain chances approach.

“We are hitting all our major spots and getting it all cleaned up the best we can, and we have crews that will come in and stop any drain that might be a struggle,” said Tippit.

Tippit said crews must use shovels and pitchforks to clear drains before they become completely clogged. If this occurs more manpower and machinery will be needed.

“They can get into the pipes and stick crossways and clog the system plum up and we will have to use a high-power jet sprayer to get them opened back up and draining,” Tippit added.

Most problems do occur in residential areas, but due to the age and drainage capacity, there have been some minor problems downtown.

“Leaf zones as we call them will be the old part of town in the Candlewood edition and places like that,” said Tippit

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified a man who died Tuesday when his car crashed during a...
ASP identifies suspect killed in 140 mph chase
Multiple crews working the scene of a rollover crash.
Crews respond to rollover crash
A judge found probable cause on Monday, Dec. 18 to charge Breyanna Erin Hatcher, 30, with...
Woman accused of throwing child against stairs
A community helped raise over $20,000 to bring a family back home from Texas.
Community raises over $20,000 to bring back a Paragould woman from Texas hospital
Officers contacted the store manager, who said the total value of the stolen items was $5,453.
3 accused of stealing over $5,000 of items from game store

Latest News

This past spring, a Lepanto man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of...
Lepanto man finds 4.87-carat diamond at state park
The city of Trumann received a $499,000 grant to assist in building a walking and biking trail...
City receives grant for new trail
The Black Sheep Egg Company located on South Memorial Drive is expected to open in the next...
Lawrence County city “eggcited” about new industry
Along with seasonal depression, the holiday season may not be a wonderful time of year for some.
Dealing with holiday depression