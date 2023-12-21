Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toyota is recalling about 1 million vehicles over a potential problem with the passenger air bag.

The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.

The model years are between 2020 and 2022.

Toyota says the occupant classification system sensor in the recalled vehicles could short circuit.

The sensor helps identify whether the person sitting in the front passenger seat is an adult or a child based on weight.

Toyota says because of the possible glitch, the air bag may not deploy in certain kind of crashes when it should.

Toyota will notify owners of the recalled vehicles by the middle of February.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified a man who died Tuesday when his car crashed during a...
ASP identifies suspect killed in 140 mph chase
Multiple crews working the scene of a rollover crash.
Crews respond to rollover crash
A judge found probable cause on Monday, Dec. 18 to charge Breyanna Erin Hatcher, 30, with...
Woman accused of throwing child against stairs
A community helped raise over $20,000 to bring a family back home from Texas.
Community raises over $20,000 to bring back a Paragould woman from Texas hospital
District Court Judge Lance Wright found probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Diana Elaine...
Mom arrested after baby dies in RV fire

Latest News

The EAST Initiative announced Wednesday that two Craighead County schools have been selected...
2 Craighead County schools selected for EAST funding
President Joe Biden just made it easier for hunters to comply with federal law when they’re in...
President signs federal duck stamp into law
Arkansas State juggles practice & Signing Day, Logan 10pm Camellia Bowl report (12/20/23)
The city of Pleasant Plains is making sure drivers are aware of changes to speed limits in town.
City warns drivers of reduced speed limit on highway
The Arkansas Department of Transportation and law enforcement officials are reminding drivers...
ARDOT reminding motorists of left land driving law