Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Zoo has Maury Povich reveal orangutan’s paternity results

Povich donned some dapper duds to reveal the newborn news. (CNN, DENVER ZOO TV, MOPO PRODUCTIONS, NBC, JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY, MoPo Productions/NBC)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Colorado zoo employed a dose of superstar power to reveal the paternity results of one its newest infant residents.

The Denver Zoo welcomed newborn Sumatran orangutan Siska back in August, but only recently received results confirming who exactly fathered the little primate.

So who would be better to drop the baby bomb than the legendary Maury Povich?

The intrepid talk show host who’s made a cottage industry out of paternity reveals, much to the celebration or chagrin of his guests, was fresh off his Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Honor.

Povich donned some dapper duds to reveal the newborn news.

A Colorado zoo had Maury Povich reveal an orangutan's paternity results
A Colorado zoo had Maury Povich reveal an orangutan's paternity results

“When it comes to the orangutan, 4-month-old Siska, Berani... You are the father!”, Povich exclaimed.

That’s right! Tests confirmed 30-year-old Berani is Siska’s real dad, which means the other suspect, 16-year-old Jaya, is off the hook!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified a man who died Tuesday when his car crashed during a...
ASP identifies suspect killed in 140 mph chase
Multiple crews working the scene of a rollover crash.
Crews respond to rollover crash
A judge found probable cause on Monday, Dec. 18 to charge Breyanna Erin Hatcher, 30, with...
Woman accused of throwing child against stairs
A community helped raise over $20,000 to bring a family back home from Texas.
Community raises over $20,000 to bring back a Paragould woman from Texas hospital
District Court Judge Lance Wright found probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Diana Elaine...
Mom arrested after baby dies in RV fire

Latest News

A Colorado zoo had Maury Povich reveal an orangutan's paternity results
Zoo has Maury Povich reveal orangutan's paternity results
FILE - Students walk on the Stanford University campus on March 14, 2019, in Stanford, Calif....
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
The FBI said agents went to Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett’s home for a civil rights...
FBI searches home of couple accused of burning cross in yard facing neighbors’ property
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway