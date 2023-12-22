Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to UT Martin

Arkansas State women’s basketball out-scored UT Martin in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome a double-digit deficit in a 67-62 loss Thursday afternoon inside First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves (6-4) shot 50.0 percent in the first and fourth quarters, but a combined 18.5-percent clip in the second and third quarters proved costly, as the Skyhawks (3-8) rallied from a halftime deficit to earn the victory on the road.

A-State forced 16 turnovers and only turned the ball over six times, but UT Martin’s Anaya Brown led all players with 18 points and 17 rebounds as she helped the visitors win the rebounding battle 36-30.

Izzy Higginbottom paced the home squad with 16 points on 5-of-7 from the field, including 2-for-2 from deep, while going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. The Batesville, Ark., native has now scored in double figures in every game this season, running her streak to 22 consecutive outings dating back to last season.

Anna Griffin added 13 points while Lauryn Pendleton dropped 11 points with six assists and five boards. As a team, the Scarlet and Black shot 36.5 percent (23-63) from the floor and went 8-for-30 (26.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

Including Brown, the Skyhawks had four players score 12-plus, including Kenley McCarn (17), Josie Storey (13) and Norah Clark (12). UT Martin converted 24-of-49 from the field and shot 50.0 percent (7-14) from deep, while hitting 12-of-13 at the foul line.

After UT Martin struck first, A-State caught fire offensively en route to building a seven-point lead in the opening quarter. The Skyhawks pulled within a possession, but a trey and paint score by Kendra Gillispie made it 20-15 after the first 10 minutes.

The Skyhawks opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run to own a 24-22 advantage, but the Red Wolves closed with four unanswered to hold a 26-24 edge at intermission.

After the sides traded leads early in the third, UT Martin went on an 8-0 run to take a 37-31 lead, and expanded it out to as much as nine on a layup by Brown with a minute remaining. Higginbottom cut it to six before the buzzer, knocking down a deep shot to make it 45-39 with 10 minutes to go.

UT Martin’s largest lead of 11 came on a Clark trey with 5:50 left in the contest, but A-State chipped away at the margin and pulled within three on a layup by Cheyenne Forney, who scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in reserve action.

Storey and McCarn converted four shots at the charity stripe to move the lead back out to seven before Pendleton scored in transition to cut it to a two-score game with 5 seconds left but the Skyhawks managed to maintain possession in the final ticks.

Arkansas State returns to action Saturday, Dec. 30, hosting Coastal Carolina to open Sun Belt Conference play. Tip-off against the Chanticleers is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN Plus. The radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network and the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

