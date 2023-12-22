Arkansas unemployment rate up in November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The unemployment rate in Arkansas rose for the fourth straight month in November.

According to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point last month from 3.1 percent in October to 3.3 percent.

Unemployment increased for the fourth consecutive month, as 2,686 more unemployed Arkansans began looking for work, Friday’s news release said.

Meanwhile, the national jobless rate declined to 3.7 percent in November, down two-tenths of a point from October.

Click here to read the full report from the DWS.

