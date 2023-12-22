ASP graduates 52 new recruits

Football Friday Night
Fifty-two certified officer recruits became Arkansas State Troopers Thursday night during a graduation ceremony at Camp Robinson, making it the largest graduating class since 1977.(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Fifty-two certified officer recruits became Arkansas State Troopers Thursday night during a graduation ceremony at Camp Robinson, making it the largest graduating class since 1977.

The new Troopers were among an initial field of 230 applicants who were tested and interviewed before entering a 10-week training program, where they completed approximately 760 hours of specialized instruction and practical training.

The graduates were sworn under oath as Arkansas State Troopers by Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland, who served as the keynote speaker.

Colonel Mike Hagar, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Major Roby Rhoads, Corporal Keondrick Thompson, and Sergeant Chad Staley addressed the class during the ceremony.

ASP senior command staff, troop and company commanders, the training section cadre, ASP Commissioners, and ASP Foundation members were among the audience.

Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories listed as follows:

Academics

  • 1st place – Lydia Rogers
  • 2nd place – Trey Smith
  • 3rd place – Dylan Evans

Physical Fitness

  • 1st place – Justin Shackleford
  • 2nd place – Shane Fox
  • 3rd place – Hunter Grubbs

Firearms

  • 1st place – David Whipple
  • 2nd place – Dylan Evans
  • 3rd place – Lydia Rogers

Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC)

  • 1st place – Tyler Ryals
  • 2nd place – Mark Fallis
  • 3rd place – Tre’ Davis

The recruit graduates and their first post assignments are listed as follows:

Thomas “Dylan” Evans, 2023-B Class Leader, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D.

Highway Patrol Division

Troop A

  • Milton “Alex” Bratton
  • Amber Cass
  • Tre’ Davis
  • Andrew Garrison
  • Raul Parada
  • Robert Plyler
  • Tyler Ryals
  • Trey Smith
  • David Whipple

Troop B

  • Joshua Haley
  • Justin Parrish

Troop C

  • Christopher Dunham
  • Victor Garcia
  • Cody Jackson
  • Carter Lazenby
  • Lydia Rogers
  • Nash Thomas
  • Christian Underwood

Troop D

  • Dakota “Blake” Davis
  • Thomas “Dylan” Evans

Troop E

  • Jonathan Nutt
  • Lincoln Smith

Troop F

  • Alan “Mitchell” Butler
  • David Menotti

Troop G

  • Akari Alexander
  • Micah Brown
  • Richard “Zane” Butler
  • Matthew “Trent” Coffman
  • Landon Loe
  • Jacob Meadows
  • Gannon Tiller

Troop H

  • Dalton Lewis
  • Tucker Phelps
  • Justin Shackleford

Troop I

  • Jared Curtis
  • Cody Lee

Troop K

  • John “JD” Crow
  • Hunter Grubbs
  • Mathew Hall
  • Corbin Rideout
  • Mason Robinson
  • Cody Rollins
  • Jayson “Sean” Weston

Troop L

  • Tyler Smith
  • Brandon Walker

Criminal Investigation Division

Company A

  • Eric Varner

Company C

  • Mark Fallis
  • Judson “Dalton” Myers

Company D

  • Thurman “Kieth” Lunsford

Company E

  • Erick Riggs

Company F

  • Shane Fox

Internet Crimes Against Children Division

  • Danny Harris

Upon reporting for duty at their respective troop headquarters, the new troopers will be placed with a certified departmental Field Training Officer (FTO).

Each graduate will work in tandem with their respective FTO for a transitional period prior to being released to their assignment.

