ASP graduates 52 new recruits

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Fifty-two certified officer recruits became Arkansas State Troopers Thursday night during a graduation ceremony at Camp Robinson, making it the largest graduating class since 1977.

The new Troopers were among an initial field of 230 applicants who were tested and interviewed before entering a 10-week training program, where they completed approximately 760 hours of specialized instruction and practical training.

The graduates were sworn under oath as Arkansas State Troopers by Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland, who served as the keynote speaker.

Colonel Mike Hagar, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Major Roby Rhoads, Corporal Keondrick Thompson, and Sergeant Chad Staley addressed the class during the ceremony.

ASP senior command staff, troop and company commanders, the training section cadre, ASP Commissioners, and ASP Foundation members were among the audience.

Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories listed as follows:

Academics

1st place – Lydia Rogers

2nd place – Trey Smith

3rd place – Dylan Evans

Physical Fitness

1st place – Justin Shackleford

2nd place – Shane Fox

3rd place – Hunter Grubbs

Firearms

1st place – David Whipple

2nd place – Dylan Evans

3rd place – Lydia Rogers

Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC)

1st place – Tyler Ryals

2nd place – Mark Fallis

3rd place – Tre’ Davis

The recruit graduates and their first post assignments are listed as follows:

Thomas “Dylan” Evans, 2023-B Class Leader, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D.

Highway Patrol Division

Troop A

Milton “Alex” Bratton

Amber Cass

Tre’ Davis

Andrew Garrison

Raul Parada

Robert Plyler

Tyler Ryals

Trey Smith

David Whipple

Troop B

Joshua Haley

Justin Parrish

Troop C

Christopher Dunham

Victor Garcia

Cody Jackson

Carter Lazenby

Lydia Rogers

Nash Thomas

Christian Underwood

Troop D

Dakota “Blake” Davis

Thomas “Dylan” Evans

Troop E

Jonathan Nutt

Lincoln Smith

Troop F

Alan “Mitchell” Butler

David Menotti

Troop G

Akari Alexander

Micah Brown

Richard “Zane” Butler

Matthew “Trent” Coffman

Landon Loe

Jacob Meadows

Gannon Tiller

Troop H

Dalton Lewis

Tucker Phelps

Justin Shackleford

Troop I

Jared Curtis

Cody Lee

Troop K

John “JD” Crow

Hunter Grubbs

Mathew Hall

Corbin Rideout

Mason Robinson

Cody Rollins

Jayson “Sean” Weston

Troop L

Tyler Smith

Brandon Walker

Criminal Investigation Division

Company A

Eric Varner

Company C

Mark Fallis

Judson “Dalton” Myers

Company D

Thurman “Kieth” Lunsford

Company E

Erick Riggs

Company F

Shane Fox

Internet Crimes Against Children Division

Danny Harris

Upon reporting for duty at their respective troop headquarters, the new troopers will be placed with a certified departmental Field Training Officer (FTO).

Each graduate will work in tandem with their respective FTO for a transitional period prior to being released to their assignment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.