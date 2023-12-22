Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - In Tuesday night’s basketball game between Osceola and Gosnell, there was a moment bigger than the game when Osceola’s Antavion Cotton hit a three-pointer with 10 seconds left.

“I told the guys in the locker room you were a part of history, and you don’t even realize it,” Osceola Head Coach Bryanth Basemore said.

Cotton was diagnosed with Autism at a young age, and for his mother, Ciera Estell, it was a full-circle moment considering the struggles he had growing up.

“Starting in Kindergarten, his first kindergarten teacher failed him. She didn’t, and it was hard for him growing up,” Estell said.

His mother said Antavion grew up a quiet kid, keeping to himself, but coach Basemore said that all changed the minute he joined the basketball team.

“Once he became a member of the basketball team, he speaks all the time, but now, he interacts, he jokes, he laughs around with the guys and you didn’t see that side of him before, he part of the family he is one of the brothers and we love him tremendously,” Basemore said.

Even with his setbacks, Antavion drilling that shot did not surprise his teammate, Anthony McBay.

“I just believed in him. I knew he was going to make that shot because, in the warm-up, he was making them, and I took that opportunity and passed him the ball,” McBay said.

Cotton said from the moment he decided to play basketball, everyone at Osceola made him feel like he was part of the team.

“From the start, it felt like they wanted me to be part of the team,” Cotton said.

Both his mom and coach agree that the biggest thing is making sure he is treated just like everyone else, and that is exactly what has happened.

“It does not matter that he is not a star player or anything it is just moments like that are good enough for him,” Estell said.

“He has earned his way, I treat him just like I treat everybody else, he doesn’t know it but when we are ready to practice, he is in trouble for not getting back on defense on that second shot,” Basemore said.

At the end of the day, all his teammates and coaches said him drilling that shot was something nobody in that gym would ever forget.

“This is forever his moment, no matter where he goes, he will never forget that day,” Basemore said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.