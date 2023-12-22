Football Friday Night
Fire department expanding in hopes of lowering ISO rating

The Pocahontas Rural Fire Department’s new station is located on Helcher Lane, west of Pocahontas City Limits.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County rural fire district has expanded its number of stations.

The Pocahontas Rural Fire Department’s new station is located on Helcher Lane, west of Pocahontas city limits.

Fire Chief Scott Baltz said the new station will lower insurance rates for those in the area and make it safer.

“We had some houses out here that we weren’t within five miles of. We just received a new truck for rural fire and had an extra truck that we could put out here in this building,” Chief Baltz explained.

Previously, a fire truck would have to travel from miles away to service the area where the new station is located.

The new station now allows an engine to be on scene much quicker.

“We have numerous firefighters that live in this area. They can pick one of these trucks up and be there a lot quicker than trucks coming from the other stations,” the chief stated.

The city and rural fire departments plan to lower the area’s ISO rating. A lower ISO rating means insurance rates are lower for everyone.

