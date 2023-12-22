Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta Falcons free safety Thomas DeCoud (28) and cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. Williams died from a rare form of sepsis infection related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner’s report, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after he was initially hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner’s report released Friday.

Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician.

The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiving yards. He also played for the Buffalo Bills and was on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster before leaving the NFL in 2016.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report says the cause of Williams’ death was bacterial sepsis traced to a dental infection and “retained tooth roots.” The report is preliminary. A full autopsy will be released later and include toxicology and other information, officials said Friday.

The initial report also cites cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor in his death, which is listed as natural.

This is the first time in Hillsborough County that a death has been attributed to this specific type of dental sepsis, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Francis man died Wednesday night when an SUV hit the bicycle he was riding.
Bicyclist hit and killed
People in one Northeast Arkansas community are pitching a fit after they said they caught...
Postmaster accused of pitching packages on porches
The Jonesboro Fire Department is accepting applications for its inaugural Citizens Fire Academy.
Jonesboro Fire Department accepting applications for inaugural Citizen’s Fire Academy
A sheriff’s deputy is off the job while state police investigate allegations he assaulted his...
Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative leave
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store

Latest News

It's milestone of working for McDonald's for a Florida woman.
Woman celebrates 53 years working at McDonald's
Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to his father, Dr. Shawn Piers, about how to avoid illnesses...
LNL: Keeping Families Safe From Seasonal Viruses
The Sherman County Sheriff's Office shared how a father and son teamed up to rescue a driver's...
‘True heroes’: Father, son save trucker who passed out behind wheel on interstate