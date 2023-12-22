Humane society gifted an ambulance full of donations days before Christmas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One nonprofit was gifted loads of early Christmas presents Friday morning.

Christmas came early for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society. Emerson Ambulance Services donated pet food, seven large dog beds, and sixteen bags of toys on Friday, Dec. 22.

Community Outreach Director Lisa Trevathan said the donation was much appreciated.

“Words can’t describe how we felt when they opened the ambulance door today,” Trevathan said.

She said all the food that’s donated stocks the animal food pantry for pet owners in need.

“Nobody’s going to go hungry, and our dogs will have Christmas toys for Santa Claus to bring them,” Trevathan said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.