NORAD is ready to track Santa

By Aaron Castleberry
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) works tirelessly to keep the United States and Canada safe. For the last 68 years, they have taken on extra duty, starting on Dec. 24.

“It’s a great tradition,” said Jack Doutrich with NORAD.

That tradition is tracking Santa Claus as he crosses the globe delivering presents.

“Which has become an absolute no-fail mission and something we get to do every year,” he said.

It’s an effort that began almost seven decades ago after a child called NORAD by accident, thinking he was calling the number to see where Santa was.

“So every year it’s built, and it’s grown and the chance to be associated with Christmas, with Santa Claus, with those movements,” he said.

The advancement of technology has helped NORAD track Santa more efficiently over the years.

“Essentially, we have a series of radars, the north warning system, which has 47 sites in Alaska and the north of Canada. We have a connection of various types of satellites and such, and that helps track Santa’s movements throughout the world,” he said.

We all know that Rudolph uses his nose to help guide Santa’s sleigh, but did you know it also helps NORAD track Santa’s movements?

“Rudolph’s nose kind of emits the same signal as a missile, and so we’re able to track that as Santa travels throughout the world,” said U.S. Air Force Cadet Sol Doutrich.

Don’t worry. They know how to tell the difference between a missile and Rudolph. If they have any problems telling the difference between the two, they can give the North Pole a call.

“We have good communication with Santa’s outfit. We know where they’re planning to go,” he said.

You can track Santa in several ways. You can call NORAD at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), visit their website, or download the official NORAD Track Santa app.

