Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Opposing red flag law proposals ‘unlikely’ to move in Missouri legislature, leader says

Gun safety policy backed by 60% of Missouri voters, according to poll
Missouri is one of 29 states without a "Red-Flag" law and some Republicans want to keep it that way permanently
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri House Majority Floor Leader Jon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, said the general assembly is not likely to make any progress either imposing or restricting laws related to Extreme Risk Protection Orders, commonly referred to as “red flag” laws.

“I think you’re unlikely to see legislation on guns, whether it’s a Red Flag Law or an anti-Red Flag Law,” Patterson said. “I think the number one thing you can do to address gun violence is to just address crime.”

Patterson referred to an omnibus public safety bill that reached Gov. Parson’s desk, but was vetoed over concerns with certain, unrelated provisions.

“I think we could take a look at that again,” Patterson said. “Of course, we want to work with the governor on his initiatives to increase the number of cops in the cities. So, we’ll definitely address crime and I think ultimately, that’s the best way to address gun violence.”

According to polling conducted in February, 60% of likely Missouri voters support a red flag law in the state, 25% oppose the policy and 15% say they aren’t sure.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, is sponsoring one of multiple pre-filed bills which, if passed, would prohibit any imposition of a red flag law throughout the state.

“I’ve always been a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment rights,” Hoskins said. “We need to make sure that our Second Amendment rights aren’t infringed and so that’s one of the reasons that I will never support a red flag laws here in the state of Missouri.”

Meanwhile, a citizen-led initiative is currently collecting signatures which would place a question on the 2024 statewide ballot, letting voters decide whether to allow local municipalities to impose their own gun safety policies.

“Gun possession, gun ownership and the right to defend oneself with a weapon is not our focus,” said the initiative’s sponsor, Jimmie Edwards, a former director of Public Safety for the City of St. Louis. “What we are simply interested in is the right given to localities to make decisions with respect to how guns ought to be regulated.”

Polling indicates a majority of Missouri voters also support gun safety policies including criminal background checks for gun purchases (79%), mental health background checks (69%), a 21-year-old age requirement (69%) and a 72-hour waiting period (60%).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Francis man died Wednesday night when an SUV hit the bicycle he was riding.
Bicyclist hit and killed
People in one Northeast Arkansas community are pitching a fit after they said they caught...
Postmaster accused of pitching packages on porches
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store
Osceola’s Antavion Cotton shooting a 3-pointer against Gosnell sending all the fans into a...
Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points
The Jonesboro Fire Department is accepting applications for its inaugural Citizens Fire Academy.
Jonesboro Fire Department accepting applications for inaugural Citizen’s Fire Academy

Latest News

Arkansas State attends team luncheon, Dr. James Andrews honored - Logan & Chris 5pm report (12/22/23)
Chris & Logan's 6pm Sportscast ahead of Camellia Bowl (12/22/23)
Arkansas State holds pep rally ahead of Camellia Bowl - Logan & Chris 6pm report (12/22/23)
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones recaps final walkthrough, previews Camellia Bowl matchup
K8 Sports Extra: Northern Illinois HC Thomas Hammock previews Camellia Bowl matchup