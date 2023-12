OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Police Department is warning the public to be aware of several stray dogs.

According to a social media post, the dogs have been known to be aggressive toward other animals and people.

The Osceola Police Department is warning the public to be aware of several stray dogs. (Osceola Police Dept.)

The department said if you see these dogs, stay a safe distance, and contact the Osceola Animal Control.

The Osceola Police Department is warning the public to be aware of several stray dogs. (Osceola Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.