Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.

According to a Facebook post from the Southen Chef, the vandalism occurred at the soon-to-open store in Brookland.

Business Owner Mohnish Kumar told K8 News that a mechanic was called to the store to look at the refrigerator system and discovered that the issue was caused by an outside switch that had been turned off.

“When they went back there to look, they saw that a bunch of the cords that they installed were already messed with,” Kumar said.

Kumar also said an HVAC mechanic working at the store discovered graffiti on the roof.

He added the store’s camera system was damaged and several parking lot markings appeared to have been tampered with.

With the store set to open within the next week, Kumar said they would look into adding more security features at the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Brookland Police Department at 870-336-2073.

