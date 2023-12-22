Researchers report overdose death increases during the holidays

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A silent night can sometimes turn into a stressful night when it comes to the holidays and substance abuse.

“It’s worse for people who are actively using. It’s normally supposed to be a time of joy, happiness, peace and good will and all those things you typically associate with the holidays,” said Scott Moyers, Director of Behavioral Services at the Gibson Center.

Moyers said drug and alcohol abusers suffer the most during these times.

“But for people who are struggling, it’s something else all together,” said Moyers. “It’s desperation, and loneliness, and guilt and shame and remorse and regret.”

Moyers said that he knows what its like during the holidays. The past decade as a recovering addict.

“I knew they were opening presents, wondering where dad was and that’s hard to reconcile,” said Moyers.

According to the Syracuse university, there is a 22% increase in overdose deaths between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

Ryan Essex, Gibson Center’s Chief Operating Officer, said a support system is vital for recovering addicts.

“No I wouldn’t say stay away from social events. I would say stay connected to the people that support you,” said Essex.

Essex said that there are preventative medications for people to hold given an emergency overdose situation.

“That’s where we would encourage people to carry Narcan Naloxone and have that available in the event of a overdose,” said Essex.

Moyers said that he’s an example of someone that overcame addiction struggles.

“I’ve done the hard work of recovery and for the last 10 years all of my holidays have gotten better,” said Moyers.

He said people who are struggling with addiction should know that services are available.

“And if you’ve already as so many have crossed that line into addiction, My main message is that they seek help now,” said Moyers.

For more information on the recovery services provided by the Gibson Center, you can go to their website.

