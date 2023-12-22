Football Friday Night
The Southern Chef now open in Jonesboro

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The new Southern Chef in Jonesboro is now open for business.

According to a social media post, the store located at 2028 North Church Street opened at 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 with the restaurant side opening at 10:30 a.m.

The location was announced earlier this year and was initially expected to open in the spring.

The Brookland location is also expected to open this month.

