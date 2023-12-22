Turn on GMR8

Football Friday Night
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.(Southern Chef)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

There are some showers on radar this morning, mainly in the Ozarks and the foothills. Rain chances are not real high today, but I cannot rule out a few showers. It will be a bit warmer today.

I’m going with highs near 60° under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain low heading into Saturday as well.

Rain chances increase by Christmas Eve afternoon and into Christmas morning. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 60s as well.

1-2″of rainfall is possible with some rumbles of thunder. Cooler temperatures will move in next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Brookland police need your help solving a vandalism case.

Families of transgender youth in Missouri now have access to a network of resources.

Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

