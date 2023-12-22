Football Friday Night
Woman charged with inmate's fatal overdose

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, a judge found probable cause to charge 41-year-old Chiquita Roberts of West Memphis with aggravated death by delivery in connection with the death of 40-year-old Shalanda Hurd.(Crittenden Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Crittenden County inmate this week on charges she provided a deadly dose of drugs to another inmate.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, a judge found probable cause to charge 41-year-old Chiquita Roberts of West Memphis with aggravated death by delivery in connection with the death of 40-year-old Shalanda Hurd.

According to ASP, Hurd was being held in the Crittenden County Detention Center on a charge of criminal trespassing when she was found dead in her cell on Nov. 2.

The sheriff asked ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the death.

Following several interviews and reviewing security camera video, CID agents identified Roberts as a suspect.

“Roberts was seen sliding something under Hurd’s cell door before she was found dead,” ASP said Friday. “The Arkansas State Crime Lab determined Hurd’s cause of death was acute fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.”

