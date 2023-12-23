Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (WFAA) - Christmas came early for three brothers in Collin County, Texas.

Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra had been in foster care for several years.

But on Wednesday, their dreams of finding a forever home finally came true.

Scott and Bri Kimball fell in love with boys after watching their story on TV.

And the Kimballs were able to officially add the brothers to their family in Judge John Roach’s courtroom.

The boys had been in foster care for the past three Christmas holidays but not this year.

“It’s overwhelming and a blessing. We are ecstatic for it to finally be done,” Bri Kimball said.

The Kimball family of four is now up to seven.

“They make me smile every day and laugh,” Bri Kimball said.

The family said they have been waiting for their special day in court.

“It feels like a dream, but it’s really not. It’s happening and it’s real this time,” Everett said.

The three brothers had been in the custody of the Kimballs since the middle of the year.

Now, the boys can call the Kimballs family, officially.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Francis man died Wednesday night when an SUV hit the bicycle he was riding.
Bicyclist hit and killed
People in one Northeast Arkansas community are pitching a fit after they said they caught...
Postmaster accused of pitching packages on porches
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store
The Jonesboro Fire Department is accepting applications for its inaugural Citizens Fire Academy.
Jonesboro Fire Department accepting applications for inaugural Citizen’s Fire Academy
Osceola’s Antavion Cotton shooting a 3-pointer against Gosnell sending all the fans into a...
Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points

Latest News

Several waited in line for “whatever she had left.”
‘Donut’ miss the last chance to grab a beloved breakfast treat
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a Chinese-owned company in Jonesboro is not...
Attorney General finds Craighead County company not in violation of state law
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) works tirelessly to keep the United...
NORAD is ready to track Santa