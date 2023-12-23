Attorney General finds Craighead County company not in violation of state law

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a Chinese-owned company in Jonesboro is not violating state law.

According to a social media post by Griffin, his investigation determined that Risever Machinery, LLC is not in violation of Act 636, which prohibits foreign-party-controlled businesses from owning Arkansas land.

After a thorough investigation, I have concluded that Jonesboro's Chinese-owned Risever Machinery, LLC is not in violation of Arkansas's law regarding foreign ownership of real property.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked Griffin earlier this month to investigate two companies that “may have significant ties to China,” a news release stated.

Those companies included Risever Machinery and Jones Digital LLC near DeWitt.

