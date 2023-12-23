Attorney General finds Craighead County company not in violation of state law
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a Chinese-owned company in Jonesboro is not violating state law.
According to a social media post by Griffin, his investigation determined that Risever Machinery, LLC is not in violation of Act 636, which prohibits foreign-party-controlled businesses from owning Arkansas land.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked Griffin earlier this month to investigate two companies that “may have significant ties to China,” a news release stated.
Those companies included Risever Machinery and Jones Digital LLC near DeWitt.
