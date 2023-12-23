Controversial call goes against Arkansas State, fall to Northern Illinois in Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KAIT) - Arkansas State rallied to within 2 in the final 1:14 of the Camellia Bowl.

The Red Wolves recovered a onside kick. But scarlet and black joy turned into despair when the referees ruled them offsides. The decision was certainly the talk of college football Saturday afternoon. Northern Illinois ran out the clock to win 21-19.

Recovered the onside.. then called back because of “offside”…



ARKANSAS STATE GOT ABSOLUTELY BAMBOOZLED pic.twitter.com/YMEjC088Ne — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 23, 2023

Arkansas State had an onside kick recovery overturned by an offsides call in its Camellia Bowl comeback bid 😮‍💨



Did the refs get it right?



(via ESPN)pic.twitter.com/tLhgBr1S1b — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 23, 2023

This is when a call can be beefed about.



For example, Kansas City still had several chances to overcome the Kadarius Toney offsides.



Arkansas State doesn’t have a chance to do anything after it got hosed.



That should’ve been a successful onside kick — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) December 23, 2023

Freshman All-American quarterback Jaylen Raynor was 16 of 30 passing for 250 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Both scores were to Corey Rucker, he had a TD reception in the 1st quarter and another one in the 4th to cut the deficit to 21-19. The Red Wolves went for 2 to tie but the pass was incomplete. The A-State defense pitched a shutout in the 2nd half to spark the comeback bid.

Plenty of points in the 1st half. Northern Illinois took a 21-7 lead in the 2nd quarter after a 32 yard fake field goal for a touchdown. A pair of Dominic Zvada field goals trimmed the deficit to 21-13 at halftime.

Arkansas State finishes the season 6-7, making their first bowl appearance since 2019.

