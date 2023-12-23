Football Friday Night
Controversial call goes against Arkansas State, fall to Northern Illinois in Camellia Bowl

Arkansas State recovered an onside kick in the late stages of the Camellia Bowl. But the...
Arkansas State recovered an onside kick in the late stages of the Camellia Bowl. But the officials ruled the Red Wolves offsides, they fell to Northern Illinois 21-19.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KAIT) - Arkansas State rallied to within 2 in the final 1:14 of the Camellia Bowl.

The Red Wolves recovered a onside kick. But scarlet and black joy turned into despair when the referees ruled them offsides. The decision was certainly the talk of college football Saturday afternoon. Northern Illinois ran out the clock to win 21-19.

Freshman All-American quarterback Jaylen Raynor was 16 of 30 passing for 250 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Both scores were to Corey Rucker, he had a TD reception in the 1st quarter and another one in the 4th to cut the deficit to 21-19. The Red Wolves went for 2 to tie but the pass was incomplete. The A-State defense pitched a shutout in the 2nd half to spark the comeback bid.

Plenty of points in the 1st half. Northern Illinois took a 21-7 lead in the 2nd quarter after a 32 yard fake field goal for a touchdown. A pair of Dominic Zvada field goals trimmed the deficit to 21-13 at halftime.

Arkansas State finishes the season 6-7, making their first bowl appearance since 2019.

