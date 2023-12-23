‘Donut’ miss the last chance to grab a beloved breakfast treat

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Originally opening in 1969, Melissa’s Jerri-Lin Donuts will soon close its doors for the last time.

The popular breakfast shop was a revolving door of loyal customers all morning long. Melissa’s Jerri-Lin Donuts is closing for good on Saturday, Dec. 23.

People from all over the state and country traveled to Blytheville this week to get one final taste.

Kristyn Davis was born and raised in Mississippi Co. and now lives in New York City. She said her dad used to take her to get “Jerri-Lin’s” all the time throughout her childhood.

“I found out right before this trip, that the store was closing for good,” Davis said. “So I was like, ‘I have to come.”

Customers signed a notebook full of thank you notes to Owner Melissa Grant. Several waited in line for “whatever she had left.”

Grant said it’s a bittersweet feeling to see the place go, but closing is in her best interest.

“Because of my back injuries, my health, and life,” Grant said were the reasons she made the decision. “I’m ready to live life and enjoy my grandbabies.”

Grant has worked at the donut shop for 29 years, but she has owned it since 2017. She said making relationships within the community has always been her favorite part.

“I’m getting a little teary-eyed,” she said. “I am now watching my babies come in with their babies.”

Melissa’s Jerri-Lin Donuts is located at 539A N. 10th. The shop opens at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.