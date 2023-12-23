Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Just in time for Christmas: Family welcomes home high school athlete hospitalized in car crash

Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson returned home just in time for Christmas after spending three months recuperating from spinal injuries. (Source: KY3)
By Marina Silva and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - It was a special holiday reunion for a family who wasn’t sure they’d all be together this Christmas.

Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson was in a serious crash on Sept. 17, resulting in injuries to his spinal cord.

His cousin, Nathan Durbin, was in the car behind him when the accident happened.

“It hit me kind of hard, the day after. But then I went and saw him, and he’s still JJ,” he said.

JJ has been rehabbing at a hospital in Colorado. Thursday night he was able to come back home to Lebanon, Missouri.

As Hutson and his mother got off the plane Thursday, plenty of his supporters were at the airport to welcome him back. Even more were waiting in Lebanon for him to make his way home.

“They’ve all definitely helped and helped me fight through this battle,” said Hutson.

The entire town of Lebanon has come together to support Hutson and his family during his recovery. Including his football’s team head coach.

Football was always a big part of Hutson’s life and still will be but in a different way.

“The first person that visited me was our head coach. He told me I was assistant coach for the football team now, since I can’t ever play again, whether I get my stuff back or not,” Hutson said.

“Football was a big part of JJ Hutson’s life, and it always will be, but now in a different way,” his coach said.

This year’s Christmas gift is the gift of being together.

“Everybody’s coming over on Christmas to hang out and eat food. Just chill,” Hutson.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, a judge found probable cause to charge 41-year-old Chiquita Roberts of...
Woman charged with inmate's fatal overdose
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a Chinese-owned company in Jonesboro is not...
Attorney General finds Craighead County company not in violation of state law
Osceola’s Antavion Cotton shooting a 3-pointer against Gosnell sending all the fans into a...
Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points
On Friday, Dec. 22, a Craighead County judge found probable cause to charge Butch Holmes with...
Man accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms, drugs

Latest News

FILE -- Taraji P. Henson from "The Color Purple" participates in the ceremonial lighting of...
Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly in Hollywood
Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears during a recent interview when asked whether she has...
Actress Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly
According to the Calhoun County coroner, 42-year-old Jason Murph and his 6-year-old daughter...
Father, 6-year-old daughter die of hypothermia after going missing on road trip
One family is grateful they are all safe this Christmas after their son alerted them of a fire...
10-year-old helps save his family from a house fire days before Christmas