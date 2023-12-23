Man accused of beating, sexually abusing woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he sexually abused and beat a woman with a stick.

Ravon Deshawn Waldroup, 28, appeared in court on Friday, Dec. 22 where a judge found probable cause to charge him with rape, aggravated robbery, domestic battery, and terroristic threatening.

According to the affidavit, the victim reported the incident to police in July 2014.

The victim told officers that she was having sexual interactions with a man, later identified by police as Waldroup, when he suddenly became angry.

She said Waldroup then began beating and sexually abusing her with a stick.

The victim added that Waldroup also used a lighter to burn her.

“Before Waldroup left the apartment, he took the victim’s keys and food stamp card and told her if she called the cops he would kill her,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit notes the victim went to the hospital with a broken nose and other severe injuries and completed a sexual assault kit.

Officers later interviewed Waldroup about the incident where he denied any activity with the victim and submitted to a DNA test.

The results from the Arkansas State Crime Lab returned a positive match between Waldroup and the DNA collected in the sexual assault kit, according to the affidavit.

Officers contacted the victim on July 14, 2023, and presented her with a photo lineup where she picked Waldroupe as the one who raped her.

Online jail records show Waldroupe was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 21

Waldroup is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million cash/surety, awaiting arraignment on Jan. 24.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.