Man accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms, drugs

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Monette man is behind bars after deputies said he illegally possessed explosives, firearms, and drugs in his home.

On Friday, Dec. 22, a Craighead County judge found probable cause to charge Butch Holmes with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver GT 10GM but limited to 200GM, possession of drug paraphernalia (felony), possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale, etc., possession of Schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver, manufacture of Schedule VI controlled substance, and criminal possession of explosives.

According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, a search warrant was executed at Holmes’ home on County Road 532.

When the deputy searching asked Holmes if officers were going to find anything inside the home, Holmes said yes and led the deputy to the bedroom.

In the room, the deputy searched through a camo tent which contained several black pots with one marijuana plant. Holmes notified the deputy he also had a gun safe with drugs and firearms inside.

The affidavit stated as the two walked through the house, the deputy located a Ruger 10/22 rifle sitting in the corner of the living room.

The deputy searched inside the gun safe, and as Holmes said, they found multiple firearms and narcotics. Another safe was found which had more guns and drugs. Several of the guns found had ammunition in them, and two half-sticks of dynamite were also located.

During the search, several items were found:

  • 28.8 grams of suspected meth in several bags
  • 15 grams of suspected meth pipe shavings in plastic boxes
  • 6 multi-colored pills suspected to be Clonazepam
  • 3.4 ounces of suspected marijuana in several ages
  • 13 grams of suspected marijuana seeds
  • A 12-inch marijuana plant
  • 2 THC vape pen cartridges
  • 7.2 grams of burnt-end marijuana cigarettes
  • 5 rolled marijuana cigarettes
  • Several meth pipes and a bong
  • Several pieces of marijuana paraphernalia
  • Working digital scales with residue
  • 8 rifles
  • 1 muzzleloader
  • 1 shotgun
  • 4 handguns
  • 2 half sticks of suspected dynamite
  • Hundreds of assorted rounds

On Dec. 22, a judge gave Holmes a $500,000 bond. No further court appearance was listed on the affidavit.

