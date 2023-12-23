Man arrested on rape charges nearly 25 years later

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he raped a woman nearly 25 years ago.

A judge found probable cause on Dec. 22 to charge Robert Turner, 43, of Marked Tree with kidnapping and rape.

The charges stem from an incident reported to the Jonesboro Police Department on June 26, 1999.

According to the affidavit, the victim told officers as she was getting into her vehicle in the Indian Mall parking lot, a man forced her at gunpoint to let him in the driver’s seat and had her sit in the passenger’s seat.

The victim said the man drove to a secluded location where he sexually abused her.

She stated the man then drove back to the mall parking lot, got out of the vehicle, and walked away. Police were called after the victim drove to the emergency room and forensic swabs were collected from the victim.

Several years later, Jonesboro police were informed by the Arkansas State Crime Lab that there was a DNA profile hit from the swabs on the Combined DNA Index System for Turner.

The affidavit notes that Turner is currently an inmate of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

An arrest warrant was issued for Turner on July 26, and he was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on Friday, Dec. 22.

Turner received a bond of $1 million bond and is set to be arraigned in court on Jan. 24.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

