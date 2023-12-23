Football Friday Night
Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home

By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - It’s a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe.

More than 100 holiday inflatables are on display at a single house in Peabody, Massachusetts.

The homeowner says he started collecting the decorations when he was just three years old.

It’s become a tradition for local families who drive by every year.

And he doesn’t waste any time taking them down, he says they will be boxed up on Dec. 26.

