Man faces charges in two separate rape cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Forrest City man currently serving time in an Arkansas prison faces new charges in two separate rape cases.

A judge found probable cause on Friday, Dec. 22 to charge 29-year-old Roy James Nichols with rape in both cases.

The first charge stems from an incident reported to the Jonesboro Police Department in 2011.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that she was walking home when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man.

The victim said the man dragged her into “an old shed,” raped her, and then ran away.

The affidavit said the victim was taken to the hospital where a sexual assault kit was performed and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

“The case was investigated, but without a suspect, there was no information to go on,” the affidavit said.

Years later in 2018, the state crime lab notified Jonesboro police of a potential DNA match to Nichols, an inmate in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

“Officers attempted to locate the victim but found that she had moved out of state and no one had any contact with her,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit adds officers were able to speak with the victim in March 2023 after a patrol officer had contacted her for an unrelated incident.

During an interview, the victim told officers the same story she told them on the night of the incident and was able to provide details of the crime.

Officers then informed the victim that they had potentially identified a suspect as an inmate at ADC.

The affidavit states officers interviewed Nichols at the prison and performed a buccal swab which was sent to the state crime lab.

Officers were notified in July that there was a positive DNA match to the sample collected from the sexual assault kit in 2011.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nichols the next day. His bond in this case was fixed at $500,000 cash/surety.

Nichols also faces a rape charge for a separate incident.

According to the affidavit, investigators with the Crimes Against Children Division informed Jonesboro police in Dec. 2022 of an interview they conducted with the victim.

During the interview, the victim told investigators that Nichols had been staying at her home when the incident occurred.

The victim explained there was a passageway inside the closet in her room that connected to the room Nichols was staying in.

While she was asleep one night, the victim said she was awoken by Nichols lying in her bed.

The victim said Nichols sexually abused her before running back to his room when he realized she was awake.

According to the affidavit, Officers interviewed Nichols at the prison about the incident where he admitted to having sex with the victim.

A separate arrest warrant for Nichols was issued on April 12.

Nichols was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on Friday, Dec. 22. His bond for this case was set at $1 million cash/surety.

His court date for both cases is set for Jan. 24.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

