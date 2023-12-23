Mental health and the holidays

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, three out of five Americans say their mental health is negatively impacted by the holiday season.

With Christmas just days away, you may be experiencing some stress.

“We’re not superhuman beings, we’re not expected to be superhuman beings, but we feel that we need to be,” Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris said.

Dr. Farris is a clinical psychologist. He said holidays can have you feel like you’re being pulled in a bunch of different directions.

“A lot more people usually coming in or you’re going to them, so you’re adding a lot more complications and you’re coordinating all those efforts,” Dr. Farris said.

According to Dr. Farris, trying to push feelings of stress, anxiety, and even loneliness away is not always the best way to deal with it.

“Don’t run away from it, lean into it,” Dr. Shannon said. “Identifying it helps to create a path that will work.”

“If you are overwhelmed by conversations with the family, giving yourself timeouts and things can be appropriate,” Andrew Johnson said.

Andrew Johnson works with Great Oaks Counseling. He said to focus on yourself if a situation makes you feel uncomfortable.

“It’s not about changing other people’s behaviors, it’s about recognizing things you can do to protect things that are important to you,” Johnson said.

”What I want you to think about is what’s in your control to do?” Dr. Farris said.

Some things he said you can control, if you’re in charge of food you can designate helpers. If you feel lonely or disconnected try to talk to friends because they may be feeling it too. If you’re overwhelmed by family or anything else try to go for a walk.

”You will feel more well intact and in a better place for the entire day,” Dr. Farris said.

And focus on the things that make you feel good.

“You always want to make memories; it’s about making memories that will last a lifetime,” Dr. Farris said.

Both mental health professionals say on top of holiday stress work obligations, weather, and the fact that it gets dark earlier cause loneliness during this month. One way to help with the seasonal aspect is using a lightbox to mimic natural light.

