Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

One person dead in house fire

One person is dead from a house fire that happened Saturday morning.
One person is dead from a house fire that happened Saturday morning.(MGN / Action News 5)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - One person is dead due to a house fire on Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Kennett Fire Department, crews responded to a call of a structure fire on the 1500 block off Highway 412 West at 9:57 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Firefighters from the Kennett Fire Department and the Hayti Fire Department immediately went into the house to rescue the resident. The paramedics who were on the scene started life-saving treatments.

The resident was transported to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

The State of Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office said that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from no one being attentive while cooking.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, a judge found probable cause to charge 41-year-old Chiquita Roberts of...
Woman charged with inmate's fatal overdose
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a Chinese-owned company in Jonesboro is not...
Attorney General finds Craighead County company not in violation of state law
Osceola’s Antavion Cotton shooting a 3-pointer against Gosnell sending all the fans into a...
Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points
On Friday, Dec. 22, a Craighead County judge found probable cause to charge Butch Holmes with...
Man accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms, drugs

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
West Plains man dies in early morning single-car crash
Red Wolves Live Camellia Bowl Special (12/22/23)
The holidays can bring stress, but there are ways to help yourself through it.
Mental health and the holidays
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he sexually abused and beat a woman with a stick.
Man accused of beating, sexually abusing woman