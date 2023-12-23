One person dead in house fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - One person is dead due to a house fire on Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Kennett Fire Department, crews responded to a call of a structure fire on the 1500 block off Highway 412 West at 9:57 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Firefighters from the Kennett Fire Department and the Hayti Fire Department immediately went into the house to rescue the resident. The paramedics who were on the scene started life-saving treatments.

The resident was transported to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

The State of Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office said that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from no one being attentive while cooking.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.