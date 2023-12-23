Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday in El Paso, according to multiple reports.(Jon Sullivan)
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSMV/Gray News) - Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday in El Paso, according to multiple reports.

NBC News reports Lynch was driving east on Highway 62 when her car was hit by another vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

Lynch was 65. She played the upright bass in the band from 1990-93.

The band, which changed its name to The Chicks in 2020, said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Lynch’s death.

The Chicks released the following statement on Instagram:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band.  Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, a judge found probable cause to charge 41-year-old Chiquita Roberts of...
Woman charged with inmate's fatal overdose
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a Chinese-owned company in Jonesboro is not...
Attorney General finds Craighead County company not in violation of state law
Osceola’s Antavion Cotton shooting a 3-pointer against Gosnell sending all the fans into a...
Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points
On Friday, Dec. 22, a Craighead County judge found probable cause to charge Butch Holmes with...
Man accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms, drugs

Latest News

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones, Samy Johnson, Jaylen Raynor following Camellia Bowl loss
K8 Sports Extra: Northern Illinois press conference following Camellia Bowl win
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas