Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas

The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them celebrate Christmas. (Source: WCBS)
By Alice Gainer, WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - The Salvation Army is working overtime to help those in need this holiday season.

Rows and rows of toys were given out at the Salvation Army Times Square Community Center this week.

Parents and children were able to pick out gifts and have them wrapped.

“With the high costs of bills, this is a way to alleviate some of the weight off the parents and put some joy into the hearts of children,” said Yuco Hall, with the Salvation Army.

The team said about 300 to 400 people attended.

“It just gives them a sense of pride and happiness to choose the toys that their children are going to open up on Christmas,” said LeNissa Sukhdeo, with the Salvation Army.

And what’s Christmas without food?

The Bronx Catholic Charities distributed fresh produce and meats.

A steady crowd of about 250 people attended.

These were just a few of the examples of New York residents helping each other during this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, a judge found probable cause to charge 41-year-old Chiquita Roberts of...
Woman charged with inmate's fatal overdose
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a Chinese-owned company in Jonesboro is not...
Attorney General finds Craighead County company not in violation of state law
Osceola’s Antavion Cotton shooting a 3-pointer against Gosnell sending all the fans into a...
Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points
On Friday, Dec. 22, a Craighead County judge found probable cause to charge Butch Holmes with...
Man accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms, drugs

Latest News

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones, Samy Johnson, Jaylen Raynor following Camellia Bowl loss
K8 Sports Extra: Northern Illinois press conference following Camellia Bowl win
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash